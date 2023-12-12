The “Formula of Harmony” classical music festival, for which the Kurchatov Institute became the stage, ended the day before, on December 11. The event was attended by scientists and employees of closed cities in Russia to be inspired for new discoveries.

The site was not chosen by chance. According to the head of the Kurchatov Institute, Mikhail Kovalchuk, the creative intelligentsia flocked to the scientific center in the post-war years.

“This is the place where a unique phenomenon took place, which was called the “thaw.” When, after the war, our closed secret physicists came out, as it were, and this was the only place outside the protected territory of the Kurchatov Institute. And the creative intelligentsia was drawn here,” he noted.

The Kurchatov Institute was the main platform in Moscow until the early 1960s, where “the merging of great physicists with great creators” took place, Kovalchuk pointed out. Now this site is beginning to develop at a new level, he concluded.

The “Formula of Harmony” music festival was held in Protvino near Moscow from October 10 to November 24. On December 11, the closing ceremony of the festival took place, at which the artistic director of the festival and chamber orchestra “Moscow Virtuosi,” maestro Vladimir Spivakov, stood at the conductor’s stand.

In 2023, the festival was dedicated to two anniversaries at once: the 80th anniversary of the Kurchatov Institute and the 120th anniversary of the birth of its founders – academicians Igor Kurchatov and Anatoly Alexandrov.

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared 2021 the Year of Science and Technology – that’s when the Formula of Harmony festival appeared, combining art and science. As planned, the festival program takes place in science cities, so that scientists in labor isolation can hear classical music without leaving the territory of closed facilities. In 2021, the festival was held in Pushchino, near Moscow, and in 2022 – in Sarov, Nizhny Novgorod region.