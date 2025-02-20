Most strategic already warned it. 2025 was going to be a year of statements, in which each would play a relevant role in the development of markets. And so it is, especially with Donald Trump. This Wednesday, The president of the United States described Zelenski as “dictator” And he warned that he could lose Ukraine if “he doesn’t act fast.” And, given the possible market reactions to all the statements that are happening, the formula of tranquility in variable income must be sought, even more with some bags in historical dimensions.

A process of pacification in the country with these tensions does not feel good to the markets and this worsening of relations between the United States and Ukraine is already leading to Wall Street futures at losses and the main rates of the American market would thus suspend the bullish rally that has led to the S&P 500 above 6,140 points.

In Europe, the first negotiations point to slight increases, after the setbacks that the main bags of the continent experienced on Wednesday, all with losses of the environment of 1% or superiors.

The European Stock Exchange arrested its Wednesday Rally Alcista that has led him to place his historical maximums in the 5,533 points. On a technical level, from Ecotrader, the portal advisor, Joan Cabrero, was already warning that a sample of weakness of the Eurostoxx 50 buying pressure was to see the index closing a day below the minimum intradication of the previous session.

That happened in the previous day and in this case the tranquility formula is simple: Cabrero invites Collect partial benefits in European stock market. “Slightly reducing exposure to European stock market will get tranquility if there is a consolidation in the bags and ammunition that they will need to resume purchases as soon as the overcompra has decreased. Remember that for the overcompra either through a depth correction or through a consolidative process where time is consumed, “he explains.

In this sense, the expert sees A new purchase opportunity in the European index at 5,250 pointswhich means that before Eurostoxx must attend a 4% drop on current levels. “The next entry point would already be 5,050-5,080 points,” he concludes.

In the case of Ibex 35, the optimal zone to increase positions is further away. Specifically at 4.5%, Well, we would have to wait for a turning back at 12.350/12,400 points, according to EcoTrader’s advisor.

“The setbacks of this Wednesday suggest that the maximum seen in the 13,156 points have been a probable roof, I understand that temporary, in the short -term promotions and the probable point of origin of a possible consolidation that should serve to relieve the overcompra,” Add.

What do you do with the American Stock Exchange?: “There is no more ups the US indices that away from 10% of their last peak. It is there, not before, when you have to know to get up to an upward trend of this caliber, “the expert ends.

Gold, 2% of $ 3,000

If there is an asset that is able to reflect the fears in the market more faithful that is gold. Golden metal is the active refuge par excellence to which investors come during uncertainty. In 2025, gold is collecting the accurations of a tariff war between the United States and China and new inflationary pressures.

All this has led the raw material to quote increasingly close to $ 3,000 per ounce. In fact, it is already less than 2% distance to reach this price. Currently, its value is around $ 2,950, after revaluing more than 12% so far this year. It is one of the most bullish raw materials in 2025.