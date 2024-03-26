













The Formula E electric cars now race in Asphalt 9: Legends









The collaboration between Formula E and Gameloft launches before the highly anticipated Tokyo E-Prix, on Saturday, March 30. Asphalt 9: Legends will feature limited time events.

The 9.5 million monthly active users of Asphalt 9: Legends They will be able to live the Formula E experience starting March 28 and until April 6, at the Osaka circuit.

Fans have the opportunity to race the GEN2 Formula E car on the game's existing circuits, decked out in a special Asphalt edition.

Formula E comes to Asphalt 9: Legends

Formula E limited-time events are timed to coincide with race weekendsmaximizing fan engagement by synchronizing the excitement of virtual racing with that of the real world.

But the excitement doesn't end there, with more in-game events scheduled for the Portland and London races. Players who successfully complete the GEN2 challenges in all three Formula E limited-time events will unlock the GEN2 car permanently; Adding a unique piece of electric racing to your in-game garage.

This union is a strong step for both the electric series and Asphalt 9: Legends, as it mixes the excitement of real-world electric motorsport with the fantasy and arcade excitement of virtual racing.

Asphalt 9: Legends by Gameloft, released in 2018 as the 15th game in the celebrated Asphalt series, continues to be a leader in the racing game genre.

