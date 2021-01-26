The formula is the new movie that Netflix is ​​preparing. Robert De Niro will star alongside John Boyega in the film and will be directed by filmmaker Gerard McMurray. The feature film will be a police thriller set in the world of Formula 1.

What is The formula about?

The story will tell the bond that a promising Formula 1 driver has with his godfather, a man who in his youth was part of the mafia. Thus, during the course of the film, the racer will be forced to drive for organized crime, taking care of the getaways after each assault.

This new production is one of the many works that De Niro has in 2021, which include a feature film with Christian Bale and Margot Robbie, another film in which he will share the limelight with John Malkovich and Killers of the flower moon, directed by Martin Scorsese.

Robert De Niro digitally rejuvenated for The Irishman. Credits: Netflix

While for John boyega, The formula will serve to detach him from the role he played in Star wars. The actor was one of the protagonists of the third trilogy of the saga, where he played Finn, the imperial soldier, who joins the rebel cause. Boyega is also pending the premiere of the drama Naked singularity, starring Olivia Cooke and Bill Skarsgard.

Actor John Boyega will be part of The formula. Photo: John Boyega / Instagram

Regarding the director, McMurray returns to Netflix with The formula, after directing his first feature film Burning Sands for the streaming service.