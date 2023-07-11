Although Max Verstappen reached another milestone in the Grand Prix of Great Britain, the attention on the Silverstone circuit was not on him. In the Formula 1 world, the focus quickly shifts to what is happening behind him. Excluding the world champion, this is perhaps the most exciting season ever.
Marijn Abbenhuis
Latest update:
07:33
