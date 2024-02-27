From 4 March to 14 April, Pagani Automobili will bring the temporary exhibition “The forms of Air: from Leonardo da Vinci to Pagani Utopia” at the Shanghai Museumthe most important museum institution in the Chinese municipality and eastern China.

The opening event of “The Forms of Air: from Leonardo da Vinci to Pagani Utopia” will take place as part of the Italian Design Day 2024, the annual thematic exhibition launched by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in collaboration with the support of the Ministry of Culture. This year's theme will be “Manufacturing Value: inclusiveness, innovation and sustainability“.

PAGANI UTOPIA

The strategy

Reason? “Leonardo da Vinci – explains Horacio PaganiFounder & Chief Designer of Pagani Automobili – is defined as 'universal man' because he has influenced every discipline, from art to science. His figure represents the ideal to which each of us should aspire, not only for his eclectic abilities, but above all for his human qualities, such as humility, curiosity and passion for research. In particular, Leonardo – continues Pagani – he was one of the first to argue that art and science can walk together, hand in hand, and that the distance between the two disciplines is in reality only apparent. This concept is important because it can inspire a new way of interpreting any human activity, and it is what allows for truly universal creations.”

The exhibition

The temporary exhibition, located on the first floor, will explore how Leonardo da Vinci's intuitions played a decisive role in the creation of the Utopia, the Hypercar that opened the third chapter in the history of Pagani Automobili. The audacity to pursue the search for beauty without fear it allowed us to find the balance between form and function, which should be the mission of every designer. This concept is in line with the declaration of the Renaissance artist-scientist who has always guided the work of Horacio Pagani and his team: “Art and Science are two disciplines that must walk hand in hand”.

In the exhibition, it will be possible to admire the entire evolution of Utopia as if it were a living creature, from the first original drawings of the car to the most representative components, such as the gear shift lever, the pedals, the four exhausts, the headlights, the steering wheel, the central console, the rim, the Pirelli tire and the front hood.

The history of Pagani

On the ground floor, visitors will be able to relive the essential moments of Pagani Automobili's history thanks to the section “The story of a dream”which traces the adventure of Horacio Pagani, starting from the child who made balsa wood models in Argentina to becoming the designer and builder of some of the most loved cars of the last decades.

Alongside the temporary exhibition, the exhibition will also be present “Who is Leonardo da Vinci?”, dedicated to the great artist, his paintings and his drawings. The exhibition will present some masterpieces of Chinese art from the 10th to the 16th century, alongside works by Leonardo. The protagonist of the exhibition will be La Scapiliata, an autograph work by Leonardo from the National Gallery of Parma. Furthermore, eleven highly prized original sheets of Leonardo's Codex Atlanticus and works by his disciples will be on display, coming from the Veneranda Biblioteca Ambrosiana in Milan. Two drawings by Michelangelo, a contemporary of Leonardo, will also be exhibited at Casa Buonarroti in Florence. The Italian collection will dialogue with some masterpieces from the Shanghai Museum, works by illustrious Chinese painters such as Zhao Yong, Shen Zhou and Tang Yin.

PAGANI UTOPIA

The language of technology

The exhibition project will be enriched by the “Leonardo: the Machine of Imagination” section, created by Studio Azzurro, one of the most famous European collectives of artistic research using the languages ​​of new technologies. This section will be produced by the Institute of Italian Encyclopedia-Treccani and it will be a work of contemporary art animated by a series of installations, in which scenography, video art and sounds will inextricably contribute to stimulating the power of each visitor's imagination.

On March 4, Horacio Pagani will arrive in Shanghai to inaugurate the exhibition and talk about the influence that the undisputed genius of the Renaissance has always had on the inspiration of his work and his team. Pagani Automobili is in fact a creative Atelier in which a community of people practices the exercise of thought and manual dexterity on a daily basis, in line with Leonardo's philosophy, which lights the way to solving the most complex challenges.

Between art and science

During the opening event, Horacio Pagani will hold a conference on the fusion of art and science in automotive design, exploring how Leonardo da Vinci's approach to creativity and research influenced Pagani Automobili's design philosophy. Other special guests will also be present, experts in the fields of art, design and automotive, who will share their perspectives on the lasting impact of Leonardo da Vinci and the connections between past, present and future in the world of design.