Eight formidable stadiums will host the World Cup in Qatar between November 21 and December 18, in what will be the closest championship in history, concentrated in a radius of just 75 kilometers. With capacities of between 40,000 and 80,000 spectators, seven of them will have a cooling system that will reduce the temperature to 22 degrees, when during the last two months of the year in Qatar it can exceed 30 degrees.

They have been some pharaonic works, which have cost the lives of more than 6,500 workers, according to a report by ‘The Guardian’, which have allowed the construction of some impressive venues, all of them new, except the Khalifa International Stadium, where Spain will close the first phase against Japan. It will be the only one that will not see its capacity reduced or disappear after the first World Cup in the Middle East. The ‘jewel in the crown’, the Lusail stadium, venue for the final, in the so-called entertainment city that has been built some 15 kilometers from Doha, will be inaugurated in June and will later be transformed into an urban public space, while the Ras Abu Aboud will be completely dismantled.

The Spanish team will debut at the Al Thumama stadium in the capital, with a design based on the shape of the traditional Arab headdress, called ‘gahfiya’, and which aims to expose the country’s culture on its striking façade. Located 12 kilometers from the center of Doha, it was inaugurated in October last year, and six matches of the group stage will be played there (among them, the inaugural Senegal-Netherlands), one of the round of 16 and another of the quarterfinals. . It will go from 40,000 locations to 20,000 after the World Cup and will house a sports clinic and a hotel, as planned by the organization of the event.

More fans, up to 60,000, will be able to attend the Spain-Germany match at the Al Bayt stadium, a venue in the city of Al Khor that aims to be on a par with the best in the world, and whose structure resembles a giant traditional store of the nomadic peoples of Qatar and the Persian Gulf region. It is a portable stadium, whose upper tiers with modular seats will be dismantled after the World Cup, as part of the legacy of the competition, and will be delivered to developing nations that need sports infrastructure. “The design commemorates the past and present of Qatar, and at the same time looks towards the future of the community”, highlights the organization, proud to meet “the sustainability objectives of this World Cup”, by turning said stadium into a model of ecological development.

The third and last match of the Spanish team in the first phase will be played in the most historic stadium in Qatar, built in 1976 and, after renovation, inaugurated in May 2017. Al Rayyan’s Khalifa reflects the past and ultramodernity, with two huge traditional arches in its structure. With capacity for just over 45,000 spectators, this stadium has already hosted several competitions, and not just football, as it also hosted the World Athletics Championships in 2019.