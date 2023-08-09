For the police there are no longer any doubts, it is a matter of feminicide

The police no longer have any doubts about the case of the death of Luz Mery Tristan. It was a femicide. The famous skating champion lost her life at the hands of boyfriend Andres Gustavo Ricci. His lifeless body was found in Colombia. The investigations began immediately and suspicion immediately fell on his partner.

L’former skating champion he was 60 years old. She lost her life at the hands of her boyfriend in Colombia. Her lifeless body was found last Saturday in her home by officers of the Cali Metropolitan Police.

The agents had reached that house for some reports from the neighbors who spoke of a domestic dispute. The boyfriend of 58 yearsAndres Gustav Ricci, still had the weapon in his hand when the agents snapped the handcuffs on his wrists.

The man, at the time of his arrest, was under the influence of alcohol. The neighbors immediately called the police officers, who promptly reached the house after the reports arrived at the station.

Unfortunately, however, when they reached the house, there was nothing more they could do for the former figure skater. They could not help but ascertain her death, immediately speaking of feminicide. There wake will be held in the sports center that bears her name, which she founded in 2006.

Who was Luz Mery Tristan

Luz Mery Tristan was a former Colombian figure skater, world champion in 1990. She had long been engaged to the automotive entrepreneur Andrés Gustavo Ricci Garcia.

He lived in a residential complex in the El Mameyal area, near the hill of Cristo Rey, in the northwest of the city of Cali. The woman had decided to marry her boyfriend, as told by a witness. It is not known why the man attacked her partner with such ferocity, hitting her five times with a firearm. Unfortunately she had no escape.