Model Alessandra Ambrosio posed in a transparent bodysuit for Schon magazine!

Brazilian supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio took part in a candid shoot for the glossy magazine Schon!. The corresponding publication appeared on her Instagram page. (a social network banned in the Russian Federation; owned by the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and banned).

In the posted photos, the 42-year-old former Victoria’s Secret Angel appeared in a transparent bodysuit and a tight white skirt. The top of her outfit was decorated with massive shining inserts that covered the model’s bare chest.

In addition, the celebrity starred in a white lace set, consisting of a bra and skirt. She completed the look with satin high-top boots and a wide rhinestone choker.

Previously, Alessandra Ambrosio showed a figure in a different candid form. In the picture, the star posed on the pier in a red bikini, consisting of a triangle bra and low-rise briefs. The star showed a sculpted body with abs in the abdomen and toned breasts.