Jorge Glas, vice president of Ecuador in the Governments of Rafael Correa and Lenín Moreno, has spent three days as a guest at the Mexican embassy in Quito. He appeared at the diplomatic headquarters on Sunday afternoon, December 17, “expressing fear for his personal safety and freedom,” says the statement from Mexico's Foreign Affairs. For his lawyer Franco Loor, the former vice president “is politically persecuted” and confirmed to EL PAÍS that this Wednesday they will submit a request for political asylum to the Mexican authorities.

The entry into the diplomatic legation occurred after the Prosecutor's Office requested the Police Commander to locate and detain Glas to appear in an investigation into the use of funds intended for the reconstruction of the provinces of Manabí and Esmeraldas affected by an earthquake. on April 16, 2016, which left nearly 700 people.

“There is no arrest warrant. We have not requested that he be captured,” said prosecutor Diana Salazar, in an interview on the channel Teleamazonas. “We cannot say that we are persecuting him, we are only carrying out investigative acts,” he added. But lawyer Loor insists that “an arrest without a judge's order does not exist in Ecuadorian regulations” and that his client is afraid of being sent back to prison “where drug traffickers reign.” “The clearest example is the murder of the six detained for the crime of Fernando Villavicencio inside the prisons,” he said.

Two sentences weigh on Jorge Glas that he was serving in freedom, thanks to a precautionary measure granted by Judge Emerson Curipallo. The judge has been detained since December 14 for his alleged participation in a corruption structure in the judicial system that includes the president of the Judiciary Council, judges, prosecutors, police, secretaries, experts and lawyers.

Gla held important positions in the Correa and Moreno governments, as Minister of Telecommunications and at the head of all the ministries of the strategic sectors. He has a six-year prison sentence for illicit association in the Odebrecht case. Another eight years for bribery in the Bribery case, where Rafael Correa and more than a dozen officials and businessmen were also sentenced. Correa denies the charges.

The Reconstruction case investigated by the Prosecutor's Office began due to several complaints in 2019 and 2020, but it was not until May 2023 that the case made progress. In June, the Prosecutor's Office asked the judge handling the case for a hearing to file charges against Jorge Glas and other public officials for the alleged crime of embezzlement, but so far no date has been set for the process.

Jorge Glas chaired the Reconstruction Committee that had nearly 3,000 million dollars as a result of a tax collected from Ecuadorians through a law called Solidarity, approved by the Assembly, with a Correísta majority, and international credits for reconstruction and reactivation of the areas affected by the earthquake. Seven years later, several of the projects, such as housing and hospitals, have not been carried out. According to an audit by the Comptroller's Office, several million dollars of that fund were diverted to corruption, for example, through the repaving of roads and overpasses.

Since Jorge Glas joined the diplomatic legation, the Ecuadorian Foreign Ministry has not commented. Once the request for political asylum is formalized, “the government of Mexico will carefully analyze it and collect the necessary information to proceed accordingly, in accordance with the relevant international treaties,” says a statement from Mexico's Foreign Affairs.

The Mexican Government already welcomes into its territory seven other Correa officials who had previously taken refuge in the Embassy in Quito, among them the right-hand man of the former president, Ricardo Patiño, who was also Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ecuador. Also the former president of the Assembly, Gabriela Rivadeneira, the assembly members Soledad Buendía, Carlos Viteri Gualinga, and Edwin Jarrín, who did not have criminal proceedings against them; However, they declared themselves politically persecuted and left the country in 2019 after violent demonstrations during a national strike.

The former Minister of Transportation and Public Works, María de los Ángeles Duarte, took refuge for almost three years in the Argentine embassy, ​​to evade an eight-year sentence for the same Bribery case, until in March 2023 she fled in an escape that It meant the rupture of relations between both Governments.

