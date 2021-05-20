Former vice-governor of the Primorsky Territory Konstantin Shestakov officially took up his duties as acting. mayor of Vladivostok. He will work until the election of a new head of the city by the city council. This was announced on Thursday, May 20, by the press secretary of Shestakov, Olesya Novikova.

“From today, Konstantin Shestakov is officially the acting head of the Vladivostok administration,” she quoted her as saying TASS…

The very same acting. Mayor wrote on his Instagram page that on Thursday he begins to dive into Vladivostok’s agenda.

He noted that the first thing he will do is a comfortable urban environment.

“As I said, this is one of the main areas on which we will concentrate in our work. Right now we have the opportunity to receive federal money for the reconstruction and transformation of a number of parks and squares in our city, ”the statement says.

On May 19, the plenipotentiary of the President of Russia in the Far Eastern Federal District, Yuri Trutnev, said that Oleg Gumenyuk, who left the post of mayor of Vladivostok, made “curbs” along the broken streets in the pits. After that, he told him “a lot of good things.”

According to Trutnev, the city has recently been allocated 13 billion rubles from the federal budget, so he would like to see how they are used, as well as how Vladivostok is transforming. The presidential envoy stressed that Vladivostok holds the record among the territories of the Far East in terms of the inflow of investments, therefore, the residents of the region must have appropriate living conditions.

On May 18, the head of Vladivostok, Oleg Gumenyuk, announced that he was resigning. He noted that this decision was made jointly with Yuri Trutnev and the governor of the region Oleg Kozhemyako.