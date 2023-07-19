In Moscow, the former vice-governor of St. Petersburg was sent under house arrest for fraud

The Meshchansky District Court of Moscow sent under house arrest until September 17 the former vice-governor of St. Petersburg Vladimir Lavlentsev. This was reported to Lente.ru in court.

He was charged with fraud.

The case against the ex-official was initiated by the police on July 17. The plot of the case has not yet been revealed. According to preliminary data, the approximate amount of theft amounted to three billion rubles.

Vladimir Lavlentsev served as Vice-Governor of St. Petersburg from May 2013 to October 2014. He oversaw the issues of urban economy, housing policy, housing and communal services, landscaping and energy. From 2015 to 2018, he was the chief federal inspector for Moscow of the office of the presidential envoy in the Central Federal District, and in October 2020 he became the general director of Stroytransgaz.