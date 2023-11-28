The court took into custody the former vice-governor of St. Petersburg Lavlentsev

The Moscow Meshchansky Court has tightened the preventive measure for the former vice-governor of St. Petersburg Vladimir Lavlentsev, accused of fraud. Lenta.ru was informed about this by the press service of the court.

On November 27, his measure of restraint was changed from house arrest to detention until December 17. The reasons for this decision are not indicated.

On July 19, the ex-official was placed under house arrest as part of a criminal case opened by the police two days earlier. According to preliminary data, the approximate amount of theft was three billion rubles. He is also accused of committing a crime under Article 160 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Misappropriation or embezzlement”).

Vladimir Lavlentsev served as vice-governor of St. Petersburg from May 2013 to October 2014. He oversaw issues of urban management, housing policy, housing and communal services, landscaping and energy. From 2015 to 2018, he was the chief federal inspector for Moscow of the office of the presidential plenipotentiary representative in the Central Federal District, and in October 2020 he became the general director of Stroytransgaz.