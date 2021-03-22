Former US Intelligence Director, John Ratcliffe, stated this Monday in an interview with the Fox network that there are satellite images and testimonies of UFO sightings that are “difficult to explain”.

“These flying objects carry out actions that are difficult to explain, movements for which we do not have the technology,” he explained to the journalist, while adding that “there are many more sightings than those that have been made public.”

Ratcliffe’s statements come at a singular moment. It is that in June the deadline for a report on UFO sightings made by the US government to be made public is due. The report must be declassified, although it may have classified sections.

Video capture of the interview that Ratcliffe gave on Fox News. Photo: Twitter capture.

Regarding that report, which was carried out by various US military and intelligence agencies, Ratcliffe affirmed that it contains testimonies of sightings. made in different parts of the world.

“When we talk about these episodes, we refer to events that were witnessed by pilots, or members of the Navy, or captured by satellite images, where objects are seen performing actions that are difficult to explain (…) for example, an object that travels at a speed greater than that of sound without the sonic boom“, he detailed, referring to the noise produced when an object breaks the sound speed barrier.

Ratcliffe added that his intention was to have the report declassified before the Trump administration left power, but it was not possible to keep up with the times.

Asked about what the government does when it takes note of a sighting, he stated that the first thing is to send the material to analysts to try to find one. plausible explanation of the phenomena.

One of the images of UFOs that can be seen in the videos released by the Pentagon. Photo: DPA

“Sometimes we wonder if our adversaries have more advanced technology than ours, but there are times when there is no explanation that seems good to us,” he explained.

It was in December that the government received the 180-day period to deliver to Congress the declassified report on UFO sightings. That means it must be made public before June 1.

The resolution to make the report public was part of a COVID relief law signed by Donald Trump.

Within the “committee comments” sector of the law, it was stipulated that it should be published, and that it should also have a report on the potential risks posed by UFOs, as well as whether it was possible that any US adversary was responsible for its creation.