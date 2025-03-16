“It’s to save ham and cheese.” That was the low voice that the chief inspector Óscar Sánchez gave to his companions when in the registration of his office, on the third floor of the Superior Police Headquarters of Madrid, … On November 7 they found a vacuum packaging machine next to a package of transparent bags, hidden in a closet. The detainee pointed to the little fridge in which there were some foods, while the six police officers who attended that registry – including the commissioner, his direct boss – looked at each other. Sanchez was no longer one of his. The day before had discovered almost 20 million euros hidden even in the hobow of the agent’s villa garden in Villalbilla.

They had just found another monet camouflaged with impunity in their office, the one that had assigned as Chief of Blankeo of the UDYCO of Madrid since July 2020, with three police groups in charge. Only in that registry found 896,400 euros in 200, 100, 50 … of all kinds, bundles and more bundles, that took hours to count and that the agents were clear about where they came from.

When those packed containers began to appear in vacuum bags, he told those who had been their colleagues who had given them to them (as payment for the services provided to the organization), but having in front of the packaging machine they knew that he also lied at that insubstantial point.

The surveillances to which he was subjected before his arrest, such as the rest of the main suspects, evidence AUGUR He is the only one in the plot that the judge of the National Court Francisco de Jorge released on bail of 20,000 euros.

Tab, according to the investigations, set up the money laundering operation on the commission of the police confidant and assumption of the Ignacio Torán organization, and Almudena Sánchez also participates in that operation, which Torán defines as his “secretary.” This woman works, in addition to the Holding Pumba Management SL, whose administrator Yolanda Ruiz, the sister -in -law of the Chief Inspector, who also acts as a testaferro.

Salamanca neighborhood

Both Ignacio Torán and Almudena Sánchez gave the lawyer in their workplaces (in the middle of Salamanca) bags and backpacks with cash in recent months of up to one hundred thousand euros. They did it on several occasions, as stated in the actions, and on dates very close to the surprise seizure of the container with thirteen tons of cocaine last October. The drug arrived at the port of Algeciras and the container had to receive it Abadix Fruits, another of the companies expressly created by Ignacio Torán to introduce cocaine and whose leaders on the role were delivered this week in a police station in Madrid. The Chief Inspector had not requested any measure or against Abadix, whose containers had investigated tens of times in theory, nor against his administrator Vilma Águila, nor against the rest of the individuals and linked societies.

The lawyer Mario Testaña Unique administering of Iuride Legal Institute of Urban Planning, a legal advice on Velázquez Street, and partner of another Madrid firm, appeared related to the so -called ‘papers of Pandora’ as a beneficiary of a Panamanian society that remains active and that is in turn linked to an office of that country. It was he, according to the investigations, who mounted the two parallel laundering structures for Óscar Sánchez and Ignacio Torán, in recent months, hence the cash deliveries to introduce drug payments into the legal system.

According to the investigations, the police payments already have two phases: a first in which these fertilizers are ordered by the leaders of the criminal organization to the current accounts of the family and a second once created Pumba Management, the instrumental holding of the Chief Inspector, administered by their sister -in -law, whose only function is to mask the payments and introduce them into the legal system. That holding, created on April 1, 2024 under the tab guidelines, is made up of companies fed with money from societies that Óscar Sánchez in theory investigated.

Up to 50 million euros

The ex -fire of the laundering is attributed the crimes of belonging to criminal organization, drug trafficking, money laundering, bribery and violation of secrets. He received payments for at least five years from the corporate structure created by two of its confidants Ignacio Torán and Juan Manuel Cervera, who only initially quantified in 1.7 million euros, although subsequent inquiries have significantly increased that figure. These millionaire amounts – it is believed that they can reach 50 million euros – and their subsequent laundering and introduction in the legal economic system, occurred at the beginning through numerous societies of the plot and since April 2024 through the constitution of the Holding Pumba Management, as stated.

A company of an investigated paid 18,000 euros to the Coto Deonde hunted the police Real Madrid and Hunting are the two known hobbies of the former antiblanqueal chief of Madrid Óscar Sánchez, the only ones in which the police imprisoned were allowed to belong to a criminal organization that introduced tons of cocaine by Spanish ports. Operation Augur has uncovered that one of the companies used by the plot of its collaborators – Incazam – paid 18,000 euros to the association that manages the vineyard hunting preserve in Guadalajara, one of Sanchez’s favorites and who came to reduce pieces regularly. That same company paid 99,555 euros to the societies that made the spectacular reform of the Denia (Alicante) chair of Sánchez and his wife Noelia Ruiz, in which he also hid almost half a million euros in metallic. The only connection that was when those payments were made between the police of police and Javier M., the administrator of Incazam, was that this is a friend and employee of Juan Ángel Cervera, allegedly investigated by Óscar Sánchez who had him discharged as one of his confidants, as well as his partner Ignacio Torán. Cervera is a key piece in laundering framework. Payments are a clear indicator of money laundering, such as the 72,632 euros that the marriage amortized in advance of four loans without the origin of the money, since they, police, charged monthly by transfer, or the 53,896 euros that entered in cash. The Mercedes van that the Chief Inspector used to go on vacation with his family also belongs to Incazam, so his administrator is considered the first testaferro of Sánchez of a diverse list.

When did it go to the dark side? The fetén response is only involved, although the investigations have determined that since its stage as inspector, head of group 31 of the Nudyco Central Narcotics Brigade (it passed there a decade between 2010 and 2020) introduced data in the police coordination systems related to some of the individuals of the criminal organization that is the one that makes the payments for several roads: through instrumental companies cryptocurrencies.

The qualitative leap, however, occurs when already as a boss inspector and after a brief passage through the Paterna Police Station (Valencia) he is appointed Udef Section Chief in the Headquarters of Madrid (July 3, 2020). Thus becomes chief of three groups, including Group 20, which investigates criminal organizations that are dedicated to money laundering and fraud.

Corrupt data

In that position, it links money laundering with drug trafficking and puts data in research, especially number of containers. But not only: it also introduces the importing and export companies of goods, the administrators and even telephone numbers of the investigated. Any investigation made by other police, Civil Guard or customs surveillance about those people or containers. And could stop her or alert those who would later be paid. The operation has already been able to square payments for varys of several tons. The last one, the 13,000 kilos intervened burst in his face.