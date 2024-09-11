Ubisoft Milan exes are together in Japan: Davide Soliani, Cristina Nava and Gian Marco Zanna have posted a photo of themselves inside what looks like a Japanese izakaya, judging by the drinks, the bowl of edamame and the bowl of takoyaki.

Soliani added the word つづく to the shot, which is the “to be continued” that we usually found at the end of episodes of Japanese cartoons and which in this case probably indicates the desire to continue a ten-year collaboration with Nava and Zanna.

Of course, it remains to be understood who the fourth, mysterious figure who is holding the beer mug seen in the foreground and who took the photograph; but something makes us think that in a few days we will find out, probably during the Tokyo Game Show.