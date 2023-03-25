He won his battle, Teresa Cilia defeated the monster, but will not be able to have children: the harsh outburst of the former tronista on social media

A harsh outburst, that of Theresa Cilia, former tronista of Men and Women. He had already told of having fought, in the past, against a bad uterine pain.

Teresa Cilia has always shared every moment of her fight against that intruder, trying to support all women in her same situation and make everyone aware of the uterine cancer.

Recently, the former tronista of the well-known program hosted by Maria De Filippi vented on TikTok, telling how horrible that monster has left in his body.

She defeated him, chose life and came out victorious. But she will never be able to have childrenwill never be able to become a mother in a natural way.

Many know that I had cancer, but they don’t know what it left me. Unfortunately there is a bad consequence, which is that because of this tumor I will not be able to have children.

Teresa Cilia said it all started when she was 24 years. She discovered she had an intruder in her body and reacted with incredible strength and courage. Today, she feels lucky because she chose life and won. But that desire to become a mother, she will never be able to achieve:

I was 24 when I found out I had this tumor. I had to bring out a great deal of strength to deal with this situation. Unfortunately this though cancer it took away from me the possibility of being a mother. With strength and courage I chose life, abandoning the idea of ​​becoming a mother, a topic that hurts, but this video wants to show that despite everything I’m a lucky woman. Life must go on.

He said it was entrusted to faith and thank God, she had managed to overcome the intruder. And she today she is grateful to life, even if she lives with fear.

After his moving video, the former tronista received aincredible wave of affection.