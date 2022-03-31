Not satisfied with having been a transcendental element in the achievement of the MLS Cup title in the 2020 season with the Columbus Crewthe Argentine soccer player of Armenian origin and former player of the Tigres UANL, Lucas Zelarayancontinues to give what to talk about in the North American championship.
In the current 2022 season, in the first months of the course, the midfielder won the awards as MLS Player of the Month (Voted on by a panel of select members of the national media in a process conducted by MLS Communications) in the months of February and March.
The Armenian international is in first place in the Golden Boot of the tournament with four goals and two assists in the first four games of the Columbus Crew. Additionally, he ranks second in MLS with 15 total attacking assists, becoming just one of three players this season with multiple goals and double-digit attacking assists.
Players like the Spanish follow him closely Carlos Gil from New England Revolution (2 goals and 13 attacking assists in total) and Yimmi Chara from Portland Timbers (2 goals and 13 total attack assists) are the other two.
In four weeks, the 29-year-old Armenian international has already been named three times to the MLS Team of the Weekthe most of any player in 2022.
He started the season with a goal in each of the first three games of Columbus Crewincluding a brace against San Jose Earthquakes in Week 2, extending his career-best scoring streak to six games from last season.
Zelarayan has been one of the main engines for the great start of the 2022 campaign of TheCrewsince they aspire to return to the MLS playoffsafter being left out in 2021, in such a way that his team this season has an undefeated record of two wins, zero losses and two draws, occupying second place in the Eastern Conference table behind the Philadelphia Union in his first five games.
