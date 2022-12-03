Brad William Henke, former NFL star and actor of some of the most famous TV series, passed away in his sleep at the age of 56

A very serious mourning has hit the world of US cinema and television in recent days. On Tuesday night, in fact, he lost his life Brad William Henke, former American football player and actor of many very successful TV series even overseas. His agent gave the news, but did not specify the causes of death.

Henke was born in Columbusin Nebraska, in 1966. An incredible talent and size brought him closer to the world of American Football from a very young age. He played for the University of Arizona team and was immediately noticed by the big corporations of America.

In 1989 he was selected in the draft of the National Football League (NFL), the top league in the country, by the team of New York Giantsbut against all expectations he refused the engagement.

He later signed a contract with i Denver Broncoseven going so far as to dispute the XXIV Super Bowl.

In 1994, following several serious injuries and hip surgeries, he decided to retreat from professional competitive activity.

Two years later, in 1996, thanks to the recommendation of the NFL champion and friend Rod Martin was selected to star in a few commercials.

From there, his journey started acting careerwhich led him to star in several hugely successful films and TV series not only in the Stars and Stripes territory, but also throughout the rest of the world.

Brad William Henke’s acting career

The first roles played by Brad William Henke arrived in 1996. In that year, in fact, he had small parts in the films An almost perfect husband, The Fan – The Myth and in Space Jamwith the great Michael Jordan.

Also for the cinema, he then starred in Gone in 60 seconds, Partnerperfetto.com, The Zodiac, Jobs, Pacific Rim by the great Guillermo Del Toro, Furyby director David Ayer and starring Brad Pitt and the acclaimed Split, directed by Indian director revelation Night Shyamalan.

His career is also very important television. In fact, you have starred in very important TV series such as ER – Doctors on the front line, Chicago Hope, Two Cops in Palm Beach, Lost, Grimm and, last in chronological order, Orange Is The New Black.

Henke he was only 56 years old and he left, as anticipated, for reasons yet to be clarified.