Ex-goalkeeper of Spartak: the guys from western Ukraine treated me normally

Former Spartak goalkeeper Dmitry Tyapushkin spoke about the attitude towards him in Western Ukraine. This is written by “Championship”.

“When I played for Niva, I was the only Russian on the team, everyone else was from western Ukraine. They treated me absolutely normally. I don’t remember that disagreements arose on linguistic or national grounds,” Tyapushkin said.

The goalkeeper also explained why, being a native of the Saratov region, he received Ukrainian citizenship before Russian citizenship.

“While playing in Ternopil, I received a call-up to the USSR national team. I came to the training camp. And at that time, passports were still Union ones. They stamped me there: Ukraine,” noted Tyapushkin.

Earlier, CSKA hockey alumnus Mikhail Katin spoke about the attitude towards Russians in the USA. “There were no prejudices towards me. Everything is calm. An absolutely neutral attitude towards the situation in the world and towards Russian people,” said the hockey player who played in America.