03/08/2025



Updated at 7:20 p.m.





Óscar Reyformer Spanish long career and international, has died this Saturday at age 44, according to the Royal Spanish Swimming Federation (Rfen) in their social networks.

«We have risen with a very trist news this Saturday, March 8. We have known the death of the dear former Waterpolista Óscar Rey. Too soon, ”you could read in the statement.

The Catalan, born on April 13, 1980, signed an extensive career in clubs such as the Manresa from your hometown or the Sabadellwhere he conquered the Copa del Rey (1998, 2005) or the Spanish Super Cup (2003, 2006).

Successes that led him to defend the Spanish team on 51, with which he conquered the bronze in the European of 2006held in Serbia and where Spain got on the bronze after beating Romania (4-10).