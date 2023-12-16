Former South African President Jacob Zuma announced on Saturday that he will not vote for the ruling African National Congress in the 2024 general elections.

Zuma was dismissed in 2018 and is being prosecuted in several cases.

Zuma, 81, will not withdraw from the African National Congress party, which has ruled the country since the end of the apartheid regime, and of which he was one of its pillars for a long time. But he will not be campaigning for the ANC.

During a press conference in Soweto, the former president called for voting in favor of an emerging radical party called “Umkhonto we Sizwe”, named after the former armed wing of the African National Congress.

“I cannot and will not campaign for the ANC,” Zuma said in a text read by his daughter, Duduzile.

The arrest of Jacob Zuma, in July 2021, was followed by violent protests and looting, resulting in the deaths of more than 350 people.