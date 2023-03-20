Singer Olga Seryabkina said that she had been looking for a country house for a long time

The former soloist of the popular Silver group Olga Seryabkina said that she and her husband had been looking for a new home for a long time. She shared the details in an interview with journalist Laura Jugelia, a recording of the conversation is available at YouTube.

The area of ​​the singer’s house is estimated at almost 600 square meters. On two floors including four bedrooms, a spacious living room, dining room and kitchen. The interior is made in a minimalist style in light colors, dark window frames serve as accents.

Seryabkina noted that, together with her husband, she had been looking for suitable housing for a long time. The couple bought it, not rented it. It had already been refurbished, but they had to change the design a bit. “We chose a house for a long time. There were a lot of things we didn’t like and didn’t want to compromise. I wanted the house to evoke feelings, ”the artist explained.

In January, it became known that the new country house cost Seryabkina 300 million rubles. It was noted that Seryabkina received real estate as a gift from her husband Georgy Nachkebia.