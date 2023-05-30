The former socialist president of the Valencia Provincial Council Jorge Rodríguez and the rest of the defendants, some from the PSPV-PSOE, others from Compromís and others close to one party or another, have been acquitted of all the crimes of which they were accused in the farmhouse case. The Provincial Court of Valencia has declared them innocent and has rejected the account of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, which assured that when they came to govern the corporation they had plugged in or hired “outside the law” people related to or belonging to these parties in charges of ” senior management”, which would have meant a loss of 1.1 million euros to public coffers.

The sentence culminates three days of glory for Rodríguez since he arrives two days after revalidating his absolute majority at the head of the Ontinyent City Council with the Ens Uneix party, which he founded after leaving the PSPV-SPOE, and one day after the Electoral Board agreed with his new party (Ens Uneix) and awarded by a handful of votes the deputy who can make the left maintain the Diputación de Valencia, the only great center of power that it would not lose in the Valencian Community.

The Court points out that “the seams of a contractual modality could be forced that, perhaps, was not the most appropriate for the functions, faculties and powers that the contracted persons, or some of them, were going to hold.” But the ruling emphasizes that “the option for this contracting modality is not a flagrant and resounding legal infraction, as required by the crime of prevarication, nor can it constitute a crime of falsehood.”

“We cannot take it as proven that the new Imelsa structure was due to the need or willingness to hire certain people as a way of paying favors or granting perks. Rather, we consider that the order was reversed”, he affirms.

In fact, among the justifications that the court admits for these contracts is that of “also limiting the powers of those area directors, most likely due to the disastrous previous experience of the company.” He thus refers to the cases of corruption in the previous stage of the Popular Party at the head of the corporation chaired by Alfonso Rus, some of which have already led to the first convictions and others are pending sentencing.

The writing of the farmhouse case it points out the different interpretations that exist in the jurisprudence around this type of contracts and admits the argument of the defenses that senior management contracts, due to their temporary nature, can be more beneficial than labor contracts for the institutions. The court confirms that a “complex investigation and a long trial” have not dispelled the doubts on this issue. “That is why the evidence carried out makes it possible to maintain as something possible, not ruled out, that the defendants acted in the belief that the contracts they finally signed were not contrary to the law, or that there was room for an interpretation of the law in accordance with said contracts. ”, he points out.

Anticorruption requested eight years in prison and 20 years of disqualification for Rodríguez and the rest of the main defendants, including his chief of staff Ricardo Gallego, Agustina Brines (Compromís) and Josep Ramón Tíller (PSPV-PSOE). Now years the ruling, pending possible resources, may allow him to relaunch his career.

From banned to wanted

Rodríguez was arrested when he was in charge of the Provincial Council on June 27, 2018 in a large police operation and although he resigned days after his position in the provincial institution, he continued to lead the Ontinyent consistory. In fact, the PSPV-PSOE accepted that the one who had been one of the dolphins indicated as a possible replacement for Ximo Puig to run again as a socialist candidate for mayor in 2019 but the federal committee of the party on Calle Ferraz vetoed him as he was suspended from militancy, which led Rodríguez to set up a new party with which he he swept the elections as he has just done now.

After being granted the deputy of his judicial party to his party, Rodríguez is waiting to negotiate with what was his party and with Compromís an agreement so that the Diputación remains in the hands of the left.

In this sense, the PSPV-PSOE has celebrated the resolution on the farmhouse case and the acquittal of Jorge Rodríguez and the rest of the people involved. The Valencian socialists point out that “time and justice have demonstrated the honor of those investigated and their good work during the time they held positions of responsibility in Valencian institutions,” said a statement. In this way, “from the PSPV-PSOE they convey to the former president of the Valencia Provincial Council and current mayor of Ontinyent, Jorge Rodríguez, and the rest of the people involved in this case, their congratulations on the decision of the Justice that has just been announced .