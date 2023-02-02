After his stint in Major League Soccer with the atlanta united During the 2022 season, the Mexican goalkeeper, Raul GudinoHe returned to Mexican soccer to join the Rayos de Necaxa, after he did not renew his contract with Club Deportivo Guadalajara at the end of the Clausura 2022.
Through their social networks, the Aguascalientes team announced its last reinforcement for Clausura 2023 before the winter transfer window closed with a “We welcome Raúl Gudiño! The Mexican goalkeeper is already part of Rayos del Necaxa. Come on!“.
After the departure of Luis Angel Malagon to Club América, the Necaxista team required one more goalkeeper and for the moment, the arrival of the rojiblanco youth squad will respond to those intentions of internal competition for the starter, although for now, it should be noted that Gudino It wont be available.
The reason is that the recently signed goalkeeper is undergoing rehabilitation after an injury he suffered a few months ago, but it is expected that he will be able to recover by March and from then on he will be able to fight for a place in the starting eleven.
It will be the first time Raul Gudino defend the colors of another team in Mexico that is not the Sacred Flock, since it emerged from the basic forces from the Under-15 and had several stages in the first team.
