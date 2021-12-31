Former footballer and coach Simone Pavan recounted the tragedy of his son Leonardo, who has been struggling with leukemia for a year and a half

A whole career chasing that ball on the rectangular green lawn. Then, once the shoes are hung up, Simone Pavan he became an excellent coach capable of transmitting his principles of the game to young players. Over the past year and a half, however, the former champion has had to put football aside and devote himself completely to his own health little son, which unfortunately is suffering from leukemia.

Simone Pavan’s career as a footballer is absolutely respectable. I’m almost 200 appearances in Serie A, with the jerseys of Atalanta, Venice, Modena, Sampdoria and Livorno. He even wore the blue shirt three times when he was young.

Hanging up his boots, he decided to pursue a career as a coach, achieving other excellent results. After the Pupils of Portogruaro and Modena, he also led the Canaries’ Primavera and that of Sampdoria, before sitting on the bench of the Vis Pesaro in Serie C.

His coaching adventure ended in February 2020. Shortly before the first lockdown he had been exonerated and soon after he found out that his little son Leonardo is unfortunately suffering from leukemia.

The words of Simone Pavan

It has now passed since that diagnosis a year and a half. A very hard period, in which Pavan had to refuse several job offers in order to be close to his baby.

Today the former champion is preparing to take another important step in the fight he is fighting alongside his son. That of give him the marrow. In an interview with Corriere della Sera, Pavan confided: