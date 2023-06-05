Borja González (Bilbao, 45 years old) joined Ciudadanos in 2014 because the party exhibited “the same value” in Catalonia as that demonstrated by “the PP in the Basque Country” 15 years earlier. There he founded, together with other colleagues, the Basque structure of CS. In June 2020, just after Inés Arrimadas was confirmed as president in primaries, he moved to Madrid to assume the position of Organization Secretary, as Number Three of the then leader, replacing Fran Hervías. But, last September, González left CS, dissatisfied with the refoundation process.

Ask. You assume the Secretary of Organization when Ciudadanos had already collapsed in Congress, going from 57 deputies to 10 in just five months. Did you think then that it was possible to raise the party?

Answer. He came from a very difficult territory like the Basque Country, where we learned to defend the project until we got two parliamentarians when it seemed impossible. The results in 2019 had been bad, but Albert Rivera was right in everything he said. Our challenge was to know how to explain it and show firmness.

Q. What was the big mistake that sank the party?

R. The biggest, the motion of no confidence in Murcia. We were perceived as a very unreliable party and our voters, who, as these elections have shown, came mostly from the centre-right, never forgave us for betraying our principles.

Q. But you were already Organization Secretary when the motion was hatched. Were you aware of the initiative? Was Arrimadas the promoter of the motion of censure?

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

R. Arrimadas was not the promoter, but she was aware of the strategy. I and many of us found out from the press. She was only known by a few, she was a fraud.

Q. Had you prepared another motion of censure in Madrid?

R. We were always told no, but the reality was different. Time made one and the other start to talk and that’s when we found out that they had prepared cascading motions of censure. Madrid would go first, then Murcia and then Castilla y León. I don’t know if the territories knew about it. The mistake of some and the luck of others made the Murcian jump into the air and everything fell.

Q. How responsible has Arrimadas been in that the party has not managed to come back since Rivera resigns?

R. Arrimadas took the game on his back in a very difficult stage, he had a complicated but not impossible role. His political legacy is admirable and hopefully he will be remembered for that alone. But his big mistake was disengaging from the game and not supporting the pressures of those who whispered in his ear. That was unsustainable.

More information

Q. Who whispered to him?

R. There have always been two or three people around him until things went wrong and then there was a change. It’s not a matter of pointing.

Q. You left when the refounding process had been underway for two months, why?

R. From the beginning, last June, I have proposed holding an assembly as soon as possible and without guardianship, and I have expressed my disagreement with a remote-controlled re-founding that responds solely to the personal interest of the now general secretary, Adrián Vázquez. I say this in executive and openly in the territories. The order is given to paralyze the party and allocate all resources to the re-foundation. I refused. It was difficult to keep someone who did not share the same theses in a position of such relevance, the door opens for me and I go out through it. And Arrimadas mounts the refoundation to put a scapegoat now in May.

Q. What did you think of the refoundation afterwards?

R. It has been a process in which no truth has been told. Beyond having spent millions of euros going around Spain to carry out an internal campaign and assault power.

Q. To what do you attribute the disastrous results of this 28-M?

R. They have not understood who our voters were and the leaders were not up to the political level of a party like CS. They have confused a personal promotion campaign with an electoral campaign.

Q. Do you agree that the current leadership does not want to attend the general elections on 23-J and goes ahead with the party?

R. This is nothing more than the culmination of the plan that one person had, who has also used the good faith of the rest. They keep the money from a party that is no longer a party to promote themselves personally. How is it possible that no one has resigned after disappearing from all of Spain? If they wanted to rethink the party, they would make a transition manager, but the plan was never the party, they were always themselves. I think that the most convenient thing is to dissolve the party with honor, for what one day it was and for all the work of so many people.

Q. Do you think the party has any chance of coming back after the convention scheduled for July?

R. umpteenth convention, refoundation, call it what you want. An excuse to justify that now they are going to spend the money that they have not wanted to give to the territories to carry out a decent campaign. How can it be that there are still millions of euros in the box while our militants have gone bankrupt in an impossible campaign? It is a shame.

Q. Now he is asking for the vote for the PP, when before he went against bipartisanship. Does he betray his party? Will he seek or is he guaranteed a position in the PP?

R. I left Ciudadanos in September, grateful and without saying anything against anyone. I didn’t want to interfere and I didn’t. I have returned to my usual job and I have not made an interview or statements until now. My political position is identical to that of the vast majority of Cs voters in 2019, and the party that best represents Albert Rivera’s electoral offer is not Ciudadanos, it is the Popular Party. To defend your ideas, you don’t need to ask for anything or be offered anything.

Q. But will you accept if they offer you a position?

R. The Popular Party has never called me to offer me anything. And I reiterate that the defense of ideas is neither to ask for nor to be given absolutely nothing.

Q. What was your greatest achievement and your greatest failure as Secretary of Organization?

R. We restructured the game in record time in the midst of a pandemic. We tried to give more autonomy to the territories and we set ourselves the objective that young people would be a dynamic agent of the party. But I would like to have made it possible for affiliate complaints to have reached management more directly. If I had, we probably wouldn’t be like this.