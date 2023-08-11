Sestri Levante – The US Sestri Levante 1919 puts the seal on the first phase of its market by taking after a string of young people with a promising profile a “senator” well known in these parts: Vasco Regini signed the contract on Wednesday evening and has been training with the other rossoblùs at Andersen since yesterday.

Born in Cesena, he will turn 33 in a month, left-back transformed into central defender over the years. He moved from his city team to Sampdoria (2010) and was loaned to Foggia and Empoli. He returned to the Sampdoria in the 2013 summer session and remained there until February 2016, a six-month loan to Napoli, and then again Sampdoria and Serie A until January 2019. A loan to Spal, a loan to Parma, another Sampdoria and finally he was sold free of charge to Reggina in the 2021 summer session. The Calabrian club released him in January 2022, in August of last year he married Rimini. In total, he played 133 games in Serie A (9 assists), 88 in Serie B (1 goal) and 58 in Serie C (1 goal and 4 assists). He wanted to return to Liguria which he considers his second homelandPresident Risaliti satisfied him.

The defense is in place now that in addition to the full-backs Ghigliotti, Masini, Colucci, Furno, Podda and the centre-backs Pane, Oliana and Grosso it acquires an element that can play as a low-lying full-back, eclectic and well-tested for the category. He could already make his debut tonight in the third friendly, extra-luxury given that it will take place, starting at 20, at the Artemio Franchi stadium in Florence. Fiorentina has decided that the match will be free even if not free. Tickets for the race are available, free of charge and upon registration of the usual personal data, on the website “https://www.bigliettifiorentina.com”. Fiorentina recommends that corsair fans choose the “MAL 02” sector, the one reserved for guests. The chapter of the “Sivori” stadium: the operations for laying the new synthetic surface are proceeding expeditiously, there is the certainty that the group under Barillari’s orders will be able to return to training on its pitch from Monday 21 August. From September, the Academy teams will also be able to return to training at Sivori.

Tuesday 22 August, from 6 to 7.30 pm, Open Day for the 2009 Leverage on the “Canepa” sports field in via Lombardia.