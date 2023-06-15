Genoa – Sam Lammers says goodbye to Italy and moves to Scotland. The striker who has played for Sampdoria since January is a new Glasgow Rangers player, sold outright by Atalanta, owner of his card.

The experience of the Dutch centre-forward born in 1997 with the Sampdoria was below expectations: 19 appearances and only one goal, in the knockout against Cremonese which practically opened the way for Sampdoria to relegation to Serie B.

Purchased from Atalanta in the summer of 2020 for 9 million plus bonuses, Lammers failed to establish itself in Serie A, nor in the experience in Bergamo and in Empoli and Genoa where he played on loan. In the last year, halfway between Tuscany and Liguria, he scored two goals in 33 games. Now he will try to relaunch himself in the prestigious Scottish club that paid out 3.5 million to take him from Atalanta.