Tetradze advised Russian football players not to rush to leave for Europe

Former defender of Dynamo, Alania, Roma and the Russian national football team Omari Tetradze appreciated the call of national team coach Valery Karpin for his players to go to the European championships. This is reported by “Championship”.

According to the ex-player, to move abroad, an athlete first needs to prove himself in his homeland. “I don’t think the RPL is a weak league. We have a fairly good, powerful championship. Another thing is the attitude of the players themselves. If a young person hasn’t yet learned how to hit the ball properly, and is already thinking about how he can go to Europe, it’s not serious,” Tetradze noted.

The former football player advised young Russians not to rush to go abroad. “If you leave at 20 and sit on a bench, there will be no development – only degradation. If you go, then as a ready-made football player,” Tetradze said.

On September 12, Karpin called on Russian players to leave for European clubs. He noted that he advised leaving the RPL many times. The coach explained that he feels the difference between the level of the national team players who play in Europe and those who remain at home.