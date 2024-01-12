2024 is already with us, and Argentine soccer clubs want to hurry to incorporate reinforcements for the start of the season, while they carry out the preseason.
The competition to try to put together the best possible team is tight, and that is why the leaders and coaches do not rest, as is the case of Martín Demichelis with his River Plate, who will undoubtedly be one of the great entertainers of the First Division of Argentina, and the 2024 Copa Libertadores.
With the arrival of midfielder Nicolás Fonseca and waiting for the arrival of a center forward, the “Millonario” has at the same time suffered some setbacks due to truncated negotiations, especially that of Rafael Santos BorréColombian forward who told Leonardo Ponzio, technical secretary of River, who decided to accept the offer from Inter de Porto Alegrewho offered him double the salary of “Millo”, and that he will play for the Brazilian team.
Borré heads the list of former River who changed clubs in this market, which was also added Lucas Alario, who was also in the Núñez club's sights to return with the aim of replacing the departure of Venezuelan Salomón Rondón. “Pipa” will play for the same club as Borré, Inter from Brazil.
The other striker who left a mark on the River Plate club and who chose to emigrate to another team was Lucas Pratto: the “Bear”, after a brief stint at Defensa y Justicia, accepted the offer of Olimpia of Paraguay, the top winner of the Guaraní tournament and which this year will play in the Copa Sudamericana.
If we get into the flyers, we must mention that Racing Club was another of the teams that surprised in this transfer window by achieving the signing of Santiago Sosawhom Marcelo Gallardo had made his debut in the “Millo”, making a great impression, and who was then transferred to Atlanta United of Major League Soccer in the United States. “Very happy, very happy to be back in the country, in Racing. “There are still contractual details to be finalized that will be resolved”said the central midfielder.
If we go behind, we will find that the Paraguayan defender Robert Rojason his last pass through Tigre, reinforced the Vasco da Gama by Ramón Díaz, on loan until the end of 2024 and with a purchase option. Rojas can be a central defender or right back.
It should also be noted that there are other footballers who left Núñez, but in this transfer market: Enzo Pérez, the captain, decided not to renew his bond and chose to return to Estudiantes de La Plata, Jonathan Maidana He left the River Plate cast, Bruno Zuculini also moved to Racing, Emanuel Mammana will play for Vélez Sarsfield, the forward Matias Suarez completed his return to Belgrano de Córdoba, while Nicolas de la Cruz He had left in the first days of the market to Flamengo in Brazil.
While, Flabián Londono Bedoya and Tomas Galvan were loaned to Tigre, Talleres de Córdoba bought 90 percent of Alex Vigo (he came from being on loan at Red Star of Serbia) and Elías López He terminated his contract to sign free in Sarmiento de Junín. How will River do in 2024?
