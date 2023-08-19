Despite the fact that there are still a few weeks left before the closing of the summer transfer market, panic buying is coming in Mexican soccer, since with four dates to play the tournament is beginning to grow, so now, The new object of desire for teams like Cruz Azul, Club América and the royal teams is a former Real Madrid striker.
The most urgent of the teams in question is Cruz Azul, which suffers from the lack of goals and would seek to strengthen itself with who will become a promise in the ‘White House’.
Is about Mariano DiazSpanish center forward who finished his second spell at Real Madrid and was free to look for a new team, for which he has been offered in several countries, including Mexico.
The Spanish-Dominican forward is 30 years old and was not renewed by the Merengue team on June 30, so he is also in a hurry to close a contract with another club.
The striker has been offered to the most powerful teams in the MX League, so Cruz Azul, Club América, Club Tigres and Rayados de Monterrey would seek his signing.
However, the big problem to close the operation for the forward goes through the economic issue, since the player won in Spain 5 million euro per season, more than 90 million pesos.
The player does not want to earn less than that amount, but that would make him one of the players who earn the most in Liga MX, which does not seem logical, since he does not have a great record and comes from years with very few minutes in his legs.
Currently, in Liga MX, the only player who exceeds 90 million pesos is the Spanish Sergio Canales, who has just arrived at Rayados de Monterrey. Then he is followed by the French of the felines, André-Pierre Gignac.
