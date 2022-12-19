The state prosecutor asked for 20 years in prison to the ex-prosecutor of Ramensky near Moscow for bribes

In the Chekhov City Court, the sides debated the criminal case of Konstantin Tombulov, former prosecutor of Ramenskoye near Moscow, accused of corruption. This is reported “Kommersant”.

The representative of the Prosecutor General’s Office, who supports the state prosecution, stated that the defendant’s guilt in taking bribes, embezzlement, fraud, and extortion was proved. He asked to sentence the ex-prosecutor to 20 years in prison, as well as impose a fine of 362 million rubles on him. In addition, the state prosecutor proposed to deprive Tombulov of the special ranks of senior adviser to justice, which he received in the prosecutor’s office, and colonel of justice for serving in the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) as an investigator for particularly important cases.

The remaining 11 defendants in the case were requested from six to 12 years.

The Prosecutor General’s Office, through the court, achieved the confiscation of the property of Tombulov and his relatives, as well as proxies. In favor of the state, 249 real estate objects worth 750 million rubles were transferred. The Prosecutor General’s Office established that the land plots were received by Tombulov as bribes and registered in the name of relatives and proxies.