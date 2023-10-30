Azarov: The Ukrainian Armed Forces are experiencing serious problems with medicines and medical equipment

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are experiencing serious problems with a shortage of medicines and medical equipment. Former Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykola Azarov spoke about this on Facebook (banned in Russia, owned by Meta corporation, recognized as extremist).

“The picture in Ukrainian hospitals is completely bleak – there are no high-quality medicines and medical equipment,” Azarov wrote. He added that the available medicines are of low quality and are used in extreme cases.

According to him, the situation in the Ukrainian Armed Forces is complicated by a threefold increase in the number of wounded and, accordingly, an increase in the workload on doctors. “They have to do seven amputations in one working day,” Azarov said.

