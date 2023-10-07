Many tragedies will happen in Ukraine soon due to the policies of the Kyiv regime. This was stated by former Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov on Saturday, October 7.

According to him, the people of Ukraine need to take care of their own security so as not to become “an instrument in the dirty political game of the Kyiv regime.”

“So that it doesn’t turn out later that half of the tragedies are the work of certain structures,” Azarov wrote in his Telegram channel.

He also pointed out that Ukraine faces a harsh winter without light, heat and water. According to the former prime minister of the country, the state did not have the finances for this and the time to prepare for the cold season.

“The Kiev regime has already begun to prepare Ukrainians for the fact that this winter, in the face of waning allied support, conditions will be much more severe than last year,” Azarov noted.

Earlier, on September 27, American ex-intelligence officer Scott Ritter advised Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to leave the country while he still can. He clarified that the corruption of Kiev, led by the current leader, is becoming more and more obvious, and among the country’s population there is growing indignation due to the fact that some people do not receive pensions and necessary medical care.

Before this, on September 24, Azarov said that Zelensky retains his power only through a conflict with Russia. According to him, the rating of the current president of Ukraine continued to fall due to problems in the economy and corruption scandals. However, a week after the start of the conflict, Zelensky received the image of a “hero”, and a year later he established control over the media and introduced censorship.

American journalist Jackson Hinkle expressed the opinion on September 20 that a “cruel ending” is approaching for Zelensky. According to him, Ukrainians should protest against the actions of the current government.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.