Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky will come to Moscow for negotiations if he is told to do so in the United States. Former Prime Minister Mykola Azarov announced this on October 30.

“For example, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken could call him and say: “Listen, go ahead and cancel the decree, go first to Washington so we can tell you what needs to be done, and then to Moscow.” And this will be done immediately,” he said in an interview with Izvestia.

According to him, only a person who does not know how this system functions can think that the Zelensky regime makes its own decisions.

“One person, quite close to the regime, told me that they cannot appoint a district prosecutor or a judge without the consent of the Americans. They also passed a law according to which judges are selected by a special commission. And it consists of Americans,” Azarov said.

The former prime minister also said that the United States is selecting a new candidate for the post of President of Ukraine, because they see that the current regime is ineffective. He noted that former President Petro Poroshenko will not receive approval.

On October 28, the United States called Zelensky’s refusal from peace negotiations fatal for the West. Former adviser to American President Ronald Reagan, Doug Bandow, wrote in a column for The American Conservative that Washington and European countries must insist on Kyiv’s decision to negotiate with Moscow to achieve peace. He noted that Western countries are tired of the deadlock that is destroying Ukraine, killing Ukrainians without an ultimate goal and costing the West itself dearly.

Prior to this, on October 27, former director of Russian affairs at the US National Security Council, Fiona Hill, in an interview with Foreign Policy magazine, said that Russian President Vladimir Putin knows that the conflict in Ukraine is developing in Russia’s favor. She suggested that Western leaders were victims of inflated expectations about what the Ukrainian army was actually capable of during the counter-offensive.

Putin said on October 18 that Ukraine needs to lift the decree prohibiting negotiations if it wants to begin the negotiation process.

The last round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine took place in Istanbul on March 29, 2022. They lasted about three hours. Later, Kyiv officially abandoned contacts with Moscow. On October 4 of the same year, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky enacted the decision of the country’s National Security and Defense Council on the impossibility of holding negotiations with Putin.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which Putin announced on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.