Former Japanese Prime Minister Mori supported MP Suzuki who visited Russia

Former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori spoke in support of parliament member and member of the Japan Renewal Party Muneo Suzuki, who faces disciplinary punishment for visiting Russia. Writes about this RIA News.

Before the start of Suzuki’s interview on Kansai TV, the announcer explained to viewers that the deputy was talking on the phone, but the conversation would begin soon. At the end of the call, the deputy stated on air that Mori called him and said: “Hold on!”

“Yes, former Prime Minister Mori called me and told me, ‘Hold on! There was nothing wrong with what you said. The relationship between Japan and Russia is important, and who else in the Renewal Party will deal with this,'” Suzuki said, responding to clarifying question from the presenters.

Earlier, the Japanese newspaper Sankei Shimbun, citing a source, reported that opposition member of the upper house of parliament Muneo Suzuki would be expelled from the Japan Renewal Society party for traveling to Russia. The final decision on expulsion will be made on October 10.