Former Israeli Prime Minister Bennett was included in the mobilization reserve

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was added to the reservists. About it reports local publication Walla.

According to available data, the ex-prime minister was included in the mobilization reserve against the backdrop of the operation in Gaza announced by the current head of government, Benjamin Netenyahu.

Bennett was enlisted as a reservist at an Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) assembly point, the publication stated.

Naftali Bennett served as Israel’s prime minister for just over a year, from June 2021 to July 2022. From 2019 to 2020, he was the Minister of Defense of the Jewish State.

Previously, Netanyahu stated the need for a prolonged military campaign in the Gaza Strip. He expressed this opinion in connection with the latest aggravation in the Middle East during a telephone conversation with US President Joe Biden.