Petro Oleksijovyč Poroshenko, former president of Ukraine, recently told an anecdote about the current Russian president, who ordered the attack on his country. According to a reported conversation, Vladimir Putin could conquer 6 capitals in 2 days. Or at least that’s what the former secret agent of the KGB would have revealed to him.

Petro Poroshenko he is the former Ukrainian president who today fights alongside his compatriots to try to free Ukraine from the Russian invader. He was the predecessor of current President Zelensky, having held office from 2014 to 2019.

Today he leads a battalion that is trying to stand up to the Russian army. And right in these hours the Süddeutsche Zeitung, one of the most important German newspapers, reveals a conversation that Poroshenko and Putin they would have had in the past.

According to the German newspaper, Vladimir Putin, immediately after the election of Poroshenko in 2014 as president of Ukraine, after the fall of Viktor Yanukovychhe would have said:

If I wanted to, in two days I could take Russian troops not only to Kiev but also to Riga, Vilnius, Tallinn, Warsaw and Bucharest.

Strong words, which tell of a leader who would be ready to do anything to assert his strength. Also reconquer all of Eastern Europe. Not only in words, but also in deeds, as he demonstrated with the war in Ukraine.

Furthermore, Putin would have warned Proshenko, telling him not only that in 48 hours he could easily invade and conquer the capitals of Ukraine, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland and Romania. Here is what he would have confided to him:

Don’t rely too much on the European Union.

In reality, Putin’s predictions turned out to be unfounded, given that the war in Ukraine has been going on for more than a month. At the time, however, Poroshenko had warned everyone in the American Congress: