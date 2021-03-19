The former president of the Community of Madrid and former Minister of Transport, Ángel Garrido, announced this Friday that he is leaving politics after 25 years of activity in public life.

Through a statement, to which Europa Press has had access, Garrido has stated that “politics has changed” and that right now there is “bloc politics, radicalism and to a large extent tension”, for him “the worst scenario that can be raised ».

“I recognize my inability to adapt to this new scenario, which is not the fault of politics, but mine,” he added.

In his farewell letter, he stated that “he had more than decided to leave politics once this term was completed”, but considers that “this must be the time to say goodbye.” He will complete this final stretch of the legislature as a deputy of the Madrid Assembly, but he has already asked Ciudadanos “not to be included in the electoral lists.” It will support training in the electoral campaign.

He thanked Ignacio Aguado for his welcome at Ciudadanos Madrid, “his love and trust from the first minute to the last.” «I wish him the best of luck, as well as Edmundo Bal, who is now undertaking a difficult but exciting task. With his candidacy, Ciudadanos is in the best hands to continue being decisive in the Community of Madrid, “he said.

Garrido has reviewed his 25 years working in public life. In 1989 he joined the CDS motivated “by the admiration he felt for the best politician in the country, Adolfo Suárez.” Later, he passed through the Pinto and Madrid City Councils, presiding over the Villa de Vallecas, Latina, Chamberí, Usera and Retiro District Boards.

He also chaired the Plenary of the Madrid City Council, held the Departments of the Presidency and Transport and chaired the Community of Madrid after the departure of Cristina Cifuentes. «I have been enormously happy in politics, I have been one of those lucky people who enjoyed their work, which was a public service job, which today allows me to walk around Madrid and be able to say that a cultural center, a sports center, a school, a social housing or a judicial headquarters, a Metro station or a tax cut, were launched during the time in which it was my responsibility to work for these projects to go ahead, ”he valued.

Cifuentes, «dear and great friend»



He has dedicated words of gratitude to all those people who at some point in his political life gave him their trust and support. Of the former president Cristina Cifuentes, whom he replaced after his resignation, he stressed that she is “the most important”, as well as “dear and great friend.”

«I owe him the opportunity to have had the happiest three years of work in politics as his adviser to the Presidency. I don’t know a more intelligent, hard-working and loyal person than Cris; It was a real honor to work for her and it continues to be an honor to be her friend, ”he added.

He has also remembered José María Álvarez del Manzano, “a gentleman of the few who are left”; Alberto Ruiz Gallardón, “one of the best politicians that Spain has produced”; Ana Botella, “a loyal woman with deep convictions”; to Esperanza Aguirre, «race politics like few others».

Of the president of the ‘popular’, Pablo Casado, assures that with him he shared “many years of close friendship and a single disagreement.”

Mariano Rajoy thanked him for trusting him “to be the president of the Community of Madrid.” “Five minutes of conversation with him are enough to know that the ability to have been a great Prime Minister was the least of his qualities. Thank you President ”, has transferred in the letter.

«To my dear members of the PP of Villa de Vallecas, my neighborhood, my district, my home in all possible ways, who have always shown me so much affection. To my trusted team, who are first friends and then collaborators. It would be impossible to name all those who have passed through time. To my colleagues and members of Ciudadanos », he continued.

He has also given “heartfelt thanks” to Albert Rivera and Inés Arrimadas for welcoming him “with so much affection.” “That politics is often enormously unfair, is shown by the fact that a person of Albert’s talent had to leave a parliament in which unfortunately we have to see collaborators of coup leaders, radicals and populists of all kinds on a daily basis,” he lamented.

“I end my political life with a phrase from the person who inspired me to undertake this adventure, Adolfo Suárez:” I belong by conviction and spirit to a majority of citizens who wish to speak a moderate language, of harmony and conciliation, “he concluded.