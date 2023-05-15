Francisco García Prieto uses a crutch to cross the street. He takes a seat with difficulty. A broken vertebra has plunged him into pain and worries him much more than the legal case he has been facing for eight years for allegedly appropriating FECAC funds. García Prieto chaired for three decades a federation that brings together Andalusian entities in Catalonia, organizes the April Fair in Catalonia and was, for years, the object of desire of the political class. “I could have been wrong, some accounts could have been wrong… But I haven’t taken a penny,” says García Prieto, born in La Dehesa (Minas de Riotinto, Huelva). At 77 years old, he is still waiting for the Prosecutor’s Office to finalize his accusation for the alleged diversion of some two million euros between discounts with drinks at the fair, credit card expenses and subsidies from public administrations with which he knew how to deal like nobody.

Ostracized since 2013, when the alleged irregularities came to light and the foundation’s board forced him to resign, García Prieto is a man of power. “If I have done anything in life, it is to command. I have sent everything I could. And I miss it”. At the height of his influence, leaders of all parties (but especially socialists and convergents) openly sought his company at the fairgrounds due to his supposed ascendancy over voters of Andalusian origin in Catalonia. “It is possible that the politicians took their photo with me in search of the Andalusian vote, or at least as a way of implying that they were on good terms with the Andalusians. But I have never told anyone who they have to vote for.

He maintained a relationship with characters like Jordi Pujol, a man “with gift and power” who vehemently supported the April Fair and for whom he feels admiration: “Now there are good or bad managers. But there is a lack of politicians of race like him”. Both fell out of favor around the same time, and they still maintain fluid contact today. “We have a meal pending with Pujol for when we both get out of all this,” he says, alluding to two judicial processes whose end is not yet in sight and that both face with forces that are increasingly diminished by age and physical deterioration.

account that another expresident Catalan, the socialist Pasqual Maragall, offered him to be a deputy in Parliament. “They told me that they wanted to see me and to go to his office. I told him that if he wanted to speak, he had to come to the FECAC headquarters. He did it. We were together for 10 minutes. We did not understand each other and I rejected his offer. García Prieto felt much more comfortable at the controls of the federation, a platform of influence that allowed him to have the top leaders of the parties eating out of his hand. “I have gotten along with almost everyone. I have also been very political, I have played my cards, ”he confesses.

His closeness to power allowed him to start agreements and subsidies with almost all administrations: the town halls that have successively hosted the April Fair, the Barcelona Provincial Council, the Generalitat and even the Junta de Andalucía. Josep Lluís Núñez (former president of Barça), Pujol and García Prieto himself were even baptized, in the press of the time, as the three “untouchable” presidents of Catalonia.

Waiting for the prosecution

The generous subsidies with which the April Fair was showered are now, in part, under suspicion. Last November, a Barcelona judge concluded an investigation that began in 2015 and was archived twice. The magistrate now says that there are indications of a crime to bring García Prieto and seven other people to trial (including his two sons) for acting “for profit” and keeping money from the FECAC. The events, of a different nature, occurred from 2008. The former president and his sons allegedly seized more than 429,000 euros in discounts and bonuses that the organization had agreed with the Damm company for the supply of beer for the fair. According to the court order, García Prieto obtained another 1.2 million from income from the sale of beverages. He also took advantage of his absolute control over FECAC and the Foundation of the same name —with which the fair agreements were formally signed— to “mendaciously justify” public aid.

The case continues to be reopened due to the efforts of the Prosecutor’s Office, which will shortly specify if, as foreseeable, it requests prison sentences. The judge came to decree a seizure of assets for two million, which was revoked after the request of the defense. García Prieto admits that accounting irregularities could have occurred because before “things were done differently” and “there was more cronyism.” He cites an example that appears in the case: he paid with a FECAC credit card to repair his Audi A6 for 2,150 euros. He says that he previously notified the entity because they did not accept his card (it was not a visa) and that he refunded the amount immediately. He remembers that he always earned a living as a salesperson, but he regrets not having demanded to be paid as president of the FECAC, an unpaid position to which he dedicated half his life.

The man who drew a massive fair that, year after year and always according to the organization, closed with more than a million visitors attributes that personal success to the “envy” of people to whom he attributes his fall from grace.

He says that he does not want to return to the FECAC, but regrets having lost the public speaker he enjoyed to dispatch himself, for example, with the process: “It was a madness of four who explained a milonga to the others. She did not understand what was happening ”. And he is proud that current leaders continue to ask his opinion on this or that mayorable. He defends his legacy just as Pujol tries to do, to which he returns time and time again, intertwined lives that explain part of the power relations in contemporary Catalonia. “One day, [el expresident] He said that the FECAC had made possible the integration of the Andalusians. I would say we unite everyone. We made the Catalans arrive in Andalusia and the Andalusians arrive in Catalonia”.

