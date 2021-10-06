Jesús Salazar, former president of SOS Cuétara, in a file photo Pablo Monge

Jesús Ignacio Salazar, former president of the company SOS Cuétara, adds a new sentence. The National Court has sentenced the former director to three years in prison this Wednesday for plotting to defraud the Tax Agency. The court, which considers him guilty of a crime against the Public Treasury and another of money laundering, emphasizes that the defendant asked the treasury for a millionaire VAT refund for a real estate transaction in Pilas (Seville) knowing that this ” it had been “failed” really and with the “intention of seizing” the money. The Prosecutor’s Office requested Salazar a sentence of 8 years in prison.

With this new resolution, the Third Section of the Criminal Chamber inflicts a severe blow to the businessman, who declared himself “absolutely innocent” during the trial held last June. “Full VAT was paid […] The Public Treasury has not had any setbacks “, defended Jesús Salazar in the oral hearing by this line of investigation instructed separately within the known as SOS case. A macrosummary that already led to a first conviction for the former president of the food company, who in 2020 accepted a 21-month prison sentence for participating in the diversion of more than 200 million euros from the company’s accounts to others controlled by the accused. Then, he and his brother Jaime reached an agreement with the Public Prosecutor’s Office and with Deoleo, heir to SOS.

In this new sentence handed down this Wednesday, the National Court rejects the defense thesis of Jesús Salazar and emphasizes that “it is evident” that, despite the fact that he and one of his collaborators (Francisco Blázquez) knew of the “non-existence of the aforementioned sale and purchase “Real estate, since 2006 they have been consigning” to compensate “the VAT paid in said operation in Pilas,” pretending that they had been carried out in accordance with what was agreed in the contract, which was not the case. ” Thanks to this, in January 2010, the defendants asked the Tax Agency for the return of more than 2.5 million euros – which included other operations in Sueca (Valencia) that were carried out, according to the Chamber. All this, the judges conclude, “in order to obtain that undue return on the tax refund that they finally obtained.”

The sentence insists that then, once their objective was achieved, the investigated drew up a plan to manage to appropriate the cash from the aforementioned return and introduce it into commercial traffic in order to hide its illicit origin. A plot where, according to the public prosecution in the trial, the former president of SOS had the lead and Francisco Blázquez, sentenced to four years in prison for two crimes against the Public Treasury and one of money laundering, played the role of mere executor. Blázquez replaced Salazar as sole administrator in Ddal Inversiones, the company used by the plot for its dark goings-on.

The ruling of the National High Court also imposes a fine of 5.5 million euros on Salazar, but acquits him of the crime of punishable insolvency, as well as his collaborator. In addition, both must compensate jointly and severally to the Tax Agency for an amount of 1.8 million euros. When calculating the penalty to be handed down, the judges have applied the mitigation of undue delays because the case was paralyzed between June 2018 and July 2020, pending the trial of the main piece of the SOS case.