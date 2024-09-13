In March 2020, the public body Puertos del Estado, which is dependent on the Ministry of Transport, awarded a contract to the company Soluciones de Gestión (the epicentre of an alleged corrupt network in the purchase of medical supplies) for the supply of eight million masks for 20 million euros. The then president of the body, Francisco Toledo, testified this Friday as a witness before the judge of the Koldo caseIsmael Moreno, and has assured that he did not have the authority to decide on contracts and that the award was decided by the ministry headed by the socialist José Luis Ábalos, according to legal sources present at the interrogation. Two civil servants who also testified as witnesses have maintained, however, that Toledo did have authority in matters of contracting.

Toledo explained to the judge that, when the contract with that company was placed in his signature box, he was told that it had the backing of the Ministry of Transport, but he denied that he had any contact in this regard with either the ministry – then headed by Ábalos – or the company. During the interrogation he was also shown an email in which it read: “I have spoken with José Luis.” The former senior official said that he did not know who this “José Luis” could be.

Francisco Toledo has claimed that he had no responsibility for monitoring the contract or payments, and that he only had to sign it. However, according to these sources, two contracting officials who have testified later – the head of Contracting and Risk Management of the organisation, Aránzazu de Miguel, and the head of contracting assigned to the General Secretariat of Puertos del Estado, María Belén Caballero Martínez – have maintained that the former president of Puertos del Estado did have responsibility in this matter as head of the contracting organisation.

Toledo was also asked about the logistics company that distributed the masks, Raminatrans, which he knew from his professional time at the port authority of Castellón. In line with the statement made a few days ago by the former secretary general of Puertos del Estado, the former president of the organization explained that he recommended this logistics company and acknowledged that he chairs a chair sponsored by the company, according to the sources present at the interrogation. Regarding Koldo García, former advisor to former minister José Luis Ábalos and investigated for allegedly mediating on behalf of the company in exchange for commissions, Toledo indicated that he met him after the contract was sealed by Puertos del Estado.

One of the officials was asked about an email, which is part of the case, in which she wrote the comment “I just hope I don’t end up in the Manzanares with a concrete slab on my feet.” The witness framed it as a colloquial interaction and indicated that there was a lot of tension at that time.