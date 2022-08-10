The president of Paraguay, Fernando Lugo.

Former Paraguayan president and senator Fernando Lugo (2008-2012) is in an induced coma after suffering a cerebrovascular accident (CVA) on Wednesday while working in Congress. Lugo began to feel unwell while in a Senate office in Asunción, the Paraguayan capital, and was immediately transferred to a downtown hospital where he was put into a coma, according to his family doctor.

“To stabilize him, we sedated him and connected him to a mechanical ventilation device and we did the corresponding studies (…) There is no surgery to do and if this were the entire injury and we did not find a new injury, tomorrow, I estimate, we would be trying to wake him up and disconnect him from the respirator,” doctor Jorge Querey, a senator for the Guasu Front, the same center-left party to which Lugo belongs, told the press.

Lugo had had “small and very mild” symptoms during his recent trip to the inauguration of Colombian President Gustavo Petro, so “he did not give it relevance,” Querey explained.

According to the doctor, the stroke occurred in a small region, although this phenomenon can spread or reproduce and that is why they are going to do a nuclear magnetic resonance. “I want to be very clear: every patient who enters intensive care is always a patient who has risks. It seems that the evolution could be positive. Within the complexity, the situation is controlled, ”he added when leaving the private sanatorium where the politician was admitted.

During his government, Lugo, 71, was diagnosed with an early stage of lymphoma cancer. He received treatment in Brazil and was able to continue with a normal life.

