Ricardo Martinelli in Panama City, on June 4. Arnulfo Franco (AP)

The aspirations of the former president of Panama Ricardo Martinelli to return to the presidency in the Caribbean country in 2024 have been cut short this Tuesday. The Panamanian justice system has found him guilty of the crime of money laundering and has imposed a sentence of 10 years and six months in jail and the payment of a fine of more than 19 million dollars. The 71-year-old former president, who has expressed interest in participating in next year’s general elections, is also being investigated for acts of corruption related to the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht. Martinelli’s defense has reported that he will appeal the sentence. “We are going to exhaust all the actions,” said Carlos Carrillo, the former president’s lawyer.

Investigation of the call New Business case it began in 2017, three years after Martinelli left the presidency. The Panamanian justice system detected irregularities in the purchase of shares of the Epasa publishing house, which edited three national circulation media, and assured that more than 40 million dollars of public funds were used in the transaction. “The scheme of how the crime of money laundering occurred and the responsibility of each of the persons who made the illegal transactions for the purchase of Epasa possible, whose final beneficiary was the former President of the Republic”, establishes the sentence issued. by the judicial authorities.

Martinilli has been persecuted by the justice of his country since he left the Government. The International Police (Interpol) issued in May 2017, at the request of the Panamanian justice, an arrest warrant against the politician for a case of espionage, since according to the Panamanian press, the then president set up a sophisticated network of “wiretapping” that allowed him to spy on political rivals, journalists, businessmen and officials. The ex-president had then settled in Miami, fleeing from the persecution of his country’s justice, which was investigating them for more than 10 court cases for acts of alleged corruption committed during his Administration. Martinelli, who ruled Panama from 2009 to 2014, was arrested in July 2017 as he was leaving his home in the residential city of Coral Gables, Florida, and later extradited to his country.

Baloísa Marquínez, Judge Liquidator of Criminal Cases, decided to impose a sentence of 128 months in prison and the payment of a fine of 19,221,600.48 million dollars to Martinelli after determining his guilt in the case of money laundering with public funds. The Panamanian justice has determined that the former president is “responsible as the author” of the crime against the economic order, in the form of money laundering. The judgment orders the dissolution of two companies involved in the purchase of the Epasa publishing house, as well as the confiscation of the shares of that company and its assets, which must be turned over to the State to recover part of the public money used in the acquisition. Of the same. The judge has also sentenced four other people for the crime of money laundering.

After the ruling was made public, the magnate’s defense has announced that it will appeal this ruling. Carlos Carrillo, the former president’s lawyer, has questioned the process and has affirmed to the local press that during the trial there was “the repeated violation of the rights of Ricardo Martinelli”, who must also face a new trial this year for his alleged participation in money laundering in the Odebrecht case.

The sentence issued this Tuesday by Judge Marquínez represents a severe blow to Martinelli’s aspirations to stand in the general elections scheduled for 2024. The former president had launched his candidacy under the Realizando Metas formation, but now he must wait for the Supreme Court of Justice to decide whether to uphold the judgment against you. If so, Martinelli will be out of the electoral contest, because article 180 of the Panamanian Constitution prohibits those who have been convicted of corruption cases from participating in the elections.

