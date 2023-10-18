Violeta Chamorro, in an archive image. ullstein bild Dtl. (ullstein bill via Getty Images)

Doña Violeta Barrios de Chamorro, former president of Nicaragua from 1990 to 1997, was transferred this Tuesday by air from Managua to San José, in Costa Rica, where she will settle “under the care and love of her family, with the accompaniment of staff of health and specialized doctors.” A symbol of democracy and public freedoms in this Central American country, the former president has remained in a fragile state of health since September 2018, when she suffered a stroke.

The Chamorro Barrios family announced the transfer “without setbacks” in a statement released hours after the matriarch’s arrival in the Costa Rican capital. “Doña Violeta”, as they call her in Nicaragua, remained all this time in her residence in Las Palmas, in Managua, “under the care and love of her family, accompanied by specialized health personnel.”

“We are deeply grateful to the doctors, health personnel, and service workers, who cared for her well-being in Nicaragua in all these years, and to all the people who always accompany her with their prayers and keep an eye on her state of health, who “He continues to be delicate, but stable,” the family explained, without specifying further information about his departure from Nicaragua.

Most of the former president’s children have been relentlessly persecuted by the regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo. Such was the case of Cristiana Chamorro, former presidential candidate, and the eldest of the family, Pedro Joaquín Chamorro, who were deprived of liberty for more than two years. For his part, the renowned journalist Carlos Fernando Chamorro had to flee into exile to Costa Rica with his wife, Desiré Elizondo, in 2021 to preserve his freedom and continue reporting.

Cristiana and Pedro Joaquín were sent into exile last February 9 along with 220 other political prisoners on a plane that landed on the outskirts of Washington. Both were stripped of their Nicaraguan nationality and their assets were confiscated. Five days after the brothers’ exile, on February 15, Carlos Fernando Chamorro was also denationalized, declared a fugitive from justice, and all of his assets confiscated by Ortega and Murillo.

Violeta Chamorro’s transfer occurs one day before her 94th birthday, which represents the reunion of one of the most influential families in Nicaragua and emblematic for its defense of freedom of expression and the press. The former president was married for 27 years to the journalist and historical director of the newspaper The Press Pedro Joaquín Chamorro, who on January 10, 1978 was shot to death by the Somoza dictatorship. After the assassination, this family upheld the ideals of its patriarch, among them the commitment that “Nicaragua will once again be a Republic.”

Doña Violeta was the first woman to govern in America and became a symbol of peace and reconciliation. Her arrival to the presidency in 1990, after defeating the Sandinista revolution led by Ortega, marked the end of decades of fratricidal war. Despite the sabotage of the Sandinistas as an opposition during her mandate, the former president installed democracy in Nicaragua, a stage that lasted until the return to power of the Sandinista leader in 2006, and which today maintains a totalitarian regime and endless repression. .

