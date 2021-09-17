The Algerian presidency reported the death of the former Algerian president. His death comes two and a half years after resigning the presidency in response to massive demonstrations rejecting a possible reelection and in favor of political and economic reforms that will democratize the North African country.

Abdelaziz Bouteflika, former president of Algeria for two decades charged with controversy due to his personalism in power and the refusal presented to calls for political and economic reforms in the North African country, died at the age of 84.

Bouteflika was a political and military veteran of the Algerian war of independence. Throughout his life he held great positions within the State, among which stand out his role as Minister of Foreign Affairs once his country obtained independence. Although he lived in exile for part of his life, he returned to Algeria in the 1990s to lead a peace process between the military and Islamist groups.

In 1999 he acceded to the presidency of his country after gaining popularity after obtaining peace. However, his mandate was gaining enemies due to authoritarianism and his closeness to the Army, something that led to numerous protests during the last decade.

In 2013 he suffered a stroke that seriously disabled him physically and removed him from public life, something that did not cause him to continue ruling in the shadows. Harassed by mounting protests and his health condition, he raised his resignation in April 2019.

