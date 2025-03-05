The former president of Adif Isabel Pardo de Vera has indicated during her statement as a witness in the Supreme Court that former Minister José Luis Ábalos showed interest in several issues related to the Koldo case. On the one hand, he affirmed that Ábalos and his exassor, Koldo García, asked him about a supposed delay in the payment of ADIF contracts to two companies (Lic and Murias) now indicated by the commissioner Víctor de Aldama. In addition, he explained that on another occasion the minister and his ‘man for everything’ asked him about the process of contracting Inecothe public company in which it ended up hired by ex -partner of Ábalos Jésica Rodríguez.

“Koldo and the minister once called me and they told me that there were two companies hired by ADIF that were not objectively paying the works,” explained the former Chief of Adif before the instructor Leopoldo Puente, according to detail sources present in the testimony. It is, as explained, of Levantina, Engineering and Construction (LIC) and Murias, two companies indicated by the alleged achievement Víctor de Aldama as alleged adjudicating of contracts rigged in exchange for commissions to former Minister Ábalos.

In that conversation with the holder of Transportes and his advisor, Pardo de Vera told them that he doubted “a lot” that the payment had been delayed because Adif did not have “treasury problems.” Anyway, he asked and could verify that payments were being paid normally. “I told them that complaint was unfoundedto be the contentious if they wanted, “he narrated on Wednesday before the judge, according to sources present in his statement.

Then, the former president of ADIF has explained that the owner of LICJosé Ruz, “sometimes” appeared in the Ministry of Transportation accompanied by Koldo García. Both the company of Ruz and the Basque company Murias have been indicated by Aldama. In the case of LIC, the commissioner says that his CEO delivered bites after being his company awarded from a work of 70 million euros thanks to the subjective valuations of the Ministry of Transportation.

According to Aldama, he himself received 50,000 euros when LIC presented to the public tender and another 20,000 when the General Directorate of Roads gave him the maximum score in the subjective phase of the tender.

In addition to referring to these companies, the former president of ADIF has explained in the Supreme Court that had another conversation with Ábalos and García relative to the hiring processes in a transport -dependent company, INECO, in which the ex -partner of Ábalos ended up hired. According to legal sources, Pardo de Vera has explained that he worked in this company for a few months in 2007, and that from Adif many contracts with Ineco are maintained.

The former Minister of Transportation and his advisor were interested in the hiring of this company and the witness, as he explained, told them that “the only way to enter was through the” oppositions and public offers. ” They told him “of some administrative position” and also of Koldo’s “brother”, Joseba García, who, like the ex -partner of Ábalos, also worked in Ineco. In any case, according to sources present in the testimony, Pardo de Vera has asserted that at no time did any management or call to help them in this regard.

Last week, Jésica Rodríguez came to declare as a witness to Judge Leopoldo Puente and said that It was hired two years in Ineco without even working. He said he had accessed employment after sending his curriculum to Ábalos, who was then his sentimental partner, and that he was under the orders of Joseba García, who did not transfer any.

On the other hand, Koldo García’s brother has affirmed this week that he did not meet Jésica Rodríguez until she already worked in Ineco, and has denied that the ex -partner of Ábalos was her subordinate. On the other hand, he explained that he was working and has been referred to the weekly reports that, according to him, transferred to Ineco.