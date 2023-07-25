How is the ex TV presenter Jonnie Irwin with the palliative care who for three years have been trying to alleviate the suffering for the terminal pathology what hit him? He is directly interested in having told what is happening in his life and how he is facing, even together with his family, this situation that has upset so many lives in a short time.

The former presenter of A Place In The Sun The 49-year-old is receiving palliative care for lung cancer that was diagnosed in August 2020. The disease then spread to his brain and there are no treatments that can help him.

In an interview with Morning Live, the father of three says that today he is forced to live between high days and low days. He is undergoing palliative care to soothe what he is feeling a little.

The presenter explained to colleagues Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones, in video link, how is going with the palliative care that they have proposed. They serve to improve the quality of life and alleviate the suffering that has accompanied his serious illness for three years.

It’s the treatments you get when doctors think you won’t recover. I have been in palliative care since day one, when I was diagnosed. It can take many forms – from hospital visits and chemotherapy to hospice care.

Jonnie Irwin and palliative care: from the day of diagnosis doctors try to improve the quality of his life

The former BBC presenter wanted to thank the staff of the private nursing home where he receives palliative care. Personal that was Fantastic and which allowed him to better experience his health condition.

Recently the presenter had also said that he had moved away from his wife and children a little, so as not to let the children see the experienced suffering.