Former presenter of “Heads and Tails” Koval said that she was not treated on ceremony on the show

Former host of the popular travel show “Heads and Tails” Yulia Koval said that she was “not treated on ceremony” in the program. She mentioned the difficulty of working in the project while talking with stand-up comedian Dmitry Koval; the video is available on YouTube.

“No one treats you on ceremony there. “What? An eight-hour layover? It’s okay, you’ll sit,” she said about the travel show. At the same time, Koval described “Heads and Tails” as a good creative and media springboard.

The former presenter of the show also stated that in the travel project in which she is currently working, her opinion is taken into account.

